Auditions for Pink Banana Shorts

With roots in DIY theatre, the Pink Banana Theatre Company has been producing innovative shorts programs for quite sometime. The latest summer shorts show is wrangled around the theme Game Night. Scheduled to be staged this coming June, the program features variations on the theme that are still being decided on. (Scripts are still being accepted through the end of the month.)

Pink Banana recently announced that it sign-up for auditions for the on-act program is now open. Auditions for Game Night run February 23rd and 24th from 10 am to 4 pm. Audition slots are 8 minutes long each. Auditions will be held at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

In order to audition, you must register for an audition.

Reservations can be made here.

For more information on Pink Banana, visit them online.