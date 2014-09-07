Auditions for Pink Banana Theatre

Lenny is evidently a nice guy. He’s a teacher, a father and a husband. When his wife leaves him for a guy who builds Walmarts, he’s taken to consoling himself with pizza, beer and Monday Night Football. Since this is a stage comedy by Bruce Graham it’s not pathetic. It’s funny. It features two men and two women. It’s a cast that Pink Banana Theatre is looking to cast this month for a production being staged in November.

Auditions for Pink Banana’s production of Any Given Monday will be held Sept. 14 and 15. The production will run Nov. 7 - 15. For more information, visit Pink Banana online.