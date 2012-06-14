Auditions for Pinter's HOTHOUSE

×

Harold Pinter's look into the madness of institutionalized life The Hothouse covers a lot of ground on the nature of control, the role of the individual in society and a quite a bit else.

Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of The Hothouse this coming November. The show runs November 1st - 17th to be exact. And Pink Banana is looking for a cast for the show.

Auditions for the show will take place on Saturday June 16th and Sunday June 17th.

Auditions take place in the Underground Collaborative in the Grand Avenue Plankinton Arcade at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

For more information and to schedule an audition, visit the auditions entry on Mysignup.com.