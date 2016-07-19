Auditions For Play It Again, Sam

Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of himself in a light sitcom that payed homage to his love for the late Hollywood actor Humphrey Bogart. The show only ran for about a year. Bob Denver played Woody Allen towards the end of the run. Dudley Moore played the role in England in a production that was also staged in ’69. There have been a number of productions since then over the course of the past several decades. The latest comes to a Whitefish Bay this fall as The Bay Players open their 2016-2017 season with a production of the comedy.

Early next month, the players are looking to cast the production, which makes it to the stage in late September. Raymond Bradford directs. Auditions will be held Aug, 1 and 3 the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue. They’re looking for 3 men and 4-5 women ages 20 -60. The auditions will consist of readings from the script. Resume and head shots are appreciated but not necessary.

For more information, contact Raymond Bradford at raydirector@netzero.net