Auditions for Post-WWII Drama in Racine

Over Our Head Players makes yet another interesting choice for drama this coming year. The company best known for its annual Snowdance short comedy fest brings to the stage a rather serious historical drama by British playwright Ronald Harwood.

The play concerns Willhelm Furtwangler, the conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra--a position which he he'd straight through the Nazi regime. He is considered one of the greatest symphony conductors of the 20th century, but his decision to stay in Germany during the second world war had some questioning why he would not leave.

That question and many others are explored in Harwod's recent drama Taking Sides. The show is scheduled to run April 5th through 21st. They will be conducting auditions this coming February. Roles are available for 4 male actors and 2 female actors. Auditions involve cold readings from the script.

Auditions are monday and Tuesday February 11th and 12th at 7pm at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. For more information, call 262-632-6802.