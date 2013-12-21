Auditions for PRODUCERS with Theatre on Main

×

Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its appearance in Oconomowoc having sen some memorable stagings here in Milwaukee.

Theatre on Main is looking to cast its production with the aid of auditions this coming weekend.

Auditions for the show are to be held Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00pm at the theatre, 25 South Main Street, Oconomowoc.

From the announcement:

"Please have prepared 32 bars of a musical theatre piece with the appropriate sheet music (preferred). CD and acapella will be allowed, but not recommended. A dance audition will be required, so please wear comfortable clothing. Performances are February 14-16, 21-23, 28, March 1-2, 2014. 7:30pm Fridays & Saturdays, 4:00pm Sundays. Please keep all Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons open in case additional performances need to be added; you will be notified as soon as possible."

Those who cannot make the auditions are encouraged to contact the director, Thomas Jacobsen, at tjacobsen80@gmail.com to make other arrangements.