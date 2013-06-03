Auditions For Rachel Corrie

×

She was a 23 year-old American woman crushed to death by a tank in Gaza in 2003. But Rachel Corrie was more than that. This August there will be a staging of My Name Is Rachel Corrie . . . a drama based on the real life story of a woman as seen through her journals and other bits of text as pieced together by British film actor Alan Rickman and British journalist Katherine Viner. I caught a memorable production of the show staged by Marquette back in February of '09.

The August production will be staged at the Quasi Mondo's space in the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A East Pleasant Street. The production seeks 4-women for the production. From the Facebook event:

"Auditions: Saturday, June 22nd 12pm to 5pm (please e-mail director to sign up for a 10-minute time slot: carole.alt@gmail.com)

Callbacks: Sunday June 23rd 12pm

Auditions and callbacks will be held at the Quasimondo. 100A E. Pleasant St., Milwaukee, on the 4th floor.

Preparation: Head shot and resume (snapshots okay), and a 1 minute contemporary monologue, comedic or dramatic. Auditioners may also be asked to read from the script."