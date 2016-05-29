Auditions for Revolver

Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver radio-noir private detective spoof shows are fun, little early 20th century retro shows celebrating the golden age of radio. They’re live stage performances casting a classic mood mixing with comedy that is quite clever in places. Early next month, director Abby Stein looks to cast for future performances. The next staging takes place Aug. 5 - 21. They’re looking for actors and performers of any gender, ethnicity or age. Auditions will consist of a short comic monologue not to exceed 2 minutes in length and cold reading from the script itself. Rehearsals begin in late June.

Auditions run Jun 6 - 7 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S 73rd St. in West Allis. For more information, visit the auditions’ Facebook events page. To sign-up for an audition slot, visit Sign Up Genius.