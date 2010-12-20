Auditions For Road Trip Musical Onstage

×

The standard US family road trip has been the subject of songs, movies, books, stage plays and such. Not too long ago, Tim Clue and Spike Manton wrote a comedy about a standard American nuclear family traveling by car. A fiercely Midwestern show, Leaving Iowa debuted a few years back at Jeff Daniels’ Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan. Acacia Theatre Company will be bringing a local production of the musical to the stage this coming February. It’s looking to cast the musical in just a couple of weeks.

Auditions for Acacia’s production of Leaving Iowa will take place by appointment only on Monday, January 3rd at the Church in the City on 2648 N. Hackett. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Acacia is looking for a cast of 3 women and 3 men aged 21-65.

The show will be directed by Elaine Wyler. Performances of the show run February 25th- March 6th at Concordia University. To make an appointment call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.