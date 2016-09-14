Auditions For Rumors in Germantown

Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fun, little whirring farce with lots of moving parts that could be a lot of fun with a lot of different kinds of actors. The farce has a group of wealthy guests arriving at a contemporary party only to find that the host (Deputy Mayor of New York) has shot himself in the earlobe, his wife missing and his kitchen staff completely gone. It was kind of a departure for Sion when he wrote it in the late ’80s. It’s been regularly produced on local stages since then. The latest production comes to the area courtesy of Imagination Theatre of Germantown. This week they will be holding auditions for the production, which will be staged Nov. 11 - 13 and 18 - 20. Auditions for the show will take place Sep. 16 and 18. Both auditions begin at 7:00 p.m. Heidi Salter directs. Auditions will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Rd.

From the official announcement:

“ Please prepare a one minute comic monologue and be prepared for cold readings. Rehearsals will begin September 23 and will be held Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays from 6-10pm...We are looking for 10 adults (5 men/5 women) of any age and seeking to cast a diverse cast of actors. Couples are encouraged to audition as the director is interested in possibly casting real life couples in most of the roles.