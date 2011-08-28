Auditions For Sherlock Holmes

×

UW-Waukesha is looking to cast for it’s production of Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. Steven Dietz’s five year-old homage to the great detective is a mutation and fusion of the classic Arthur Conan Doyle tales “A Scandal in Bohemia” and “The Adventure of the Final Problem.” Among others, they’ll be looking for Holmes, Watson, Moriarty and Irene Adler, who is drawn here as a love interest for Holmes.

Auditions for the production will be held by appointment only on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, Sept.13. Auditions will consist of readings from the script.

Auditions are open to community members as well as UW-Waukesha students. They’re looking for seven men and two womenall ages.

Rehearsals are set to begin in mid-September, so there isn’t much time between auditioning for a role and beginning to formally interact with it . . . The show runs for one weekend only October 21st-23rd.

Those interested in auditioning should contact director and associate professor Steve Decker at 262-521-5209 or email steven.decker@uwc.edu