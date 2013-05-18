Auditions for Short Richard II Film

×

UWM's Maria Pretzl is working on a short film adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard II to be filmed in and around Milwaukee this coming August and September.

The production needs the following:

" Richard: Male, should be able to play 25-30.

Bolingbroke: Male, should be able to play 26-32.

York: Male, should be able to play 45-52.

Aumerle: Female, should be able to play 21-25.

Northumberland: Male, should be able to play 45-52 .

Other roles include

Bagot, Exon, Fitzwater, Harry Percy, Surrey, Carlisle, Bush, Green, Queen and other various attendants/lords. "

Auditions will be held May 23rd and 24th at the UWM campus's Mitchell Hall B65 from 9:30 am - 4:30 pm. To sign-up for an audition slot, please email Maria at MAPRETZL@UWM.EDU.