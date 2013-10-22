Auditions for Snowdance®

×

Racine's Over Our Head Players' Snowdance® 10-Minute Comedy Festival is a longstanding Racine tradition that features short comic sketches. Over the course of the festival, audiences vote for their favorite sketches and there's a cash prize for the author of the winner.

It's been popular enough to continue kind of a long run. The Over Our Head Players are looking to cast for the festival, which runs January 31st - March 2nd at the theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine.

From the announcement: "Roles are available for ten to fourteen actors. An ensemble of male and female actors of various ages is needed; many actors will play multiple roles."

Auditions for this year's festival will take place Tuesday, November 12, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre.

For more information, leave a message for director Rich Smith at 262-632-6802.