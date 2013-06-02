Auditions: Soulstice Theatre Looking For Betrayal

×

Soulstice Theatre opens its coming season with a production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The 1978 drama begins after the end of an extramarital affair in 1977 and ends just as it is beginning in 1968. Taken out of order, this is an exploration of human emotion and artifice. One of the great dramas of the second half of the 20th century.

Soulstice Theatre is looking to cast for its production of the show. From the repss release

" Soulstice Theatre will be holding auditions on Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Show dates are September 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sides will be provided. No memorization required, but sides can be emailed to actors ahead of time. Email as soon as possible to sign up for an audition slot: soulstice@soulsticetheatre.org (hit the contact us button) or charsoulstice@gmail.com. Call backs will be arranged with the director if needed.

Roles available:

Emma - early 30's to mid 40's

Robert - early 30's to mid 40's

Jerry - early 30's to mid 40's"