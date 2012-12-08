Auditions For Soulstice Theatre's MEMORY OF WATER

×

Its a story that has a shades of a Citizen Kane/Rashomon feel to it. Three sisters mourn the loss of their mother--each with distinctly different memories that seem to be in conflict. Kind of an interesting domestic drama. This coming May, Soulstice Theatre stages the drama--Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water. It will be directed by David Ferrie--a talented and seasoned actor in his own right.

Soulstice is looking to cast the show next month.

Auditions take place on January 14th and 15th with callbacks on the 16th.

The show runs May 3rd - 18th.

Auditions take place at the Soulstice Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis.

From the announcement:

"Sides will be provided, but if you have something prepared bring it. Audition times will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Call backs are on Wednesday at the same time. If you have a schedule conflict but would still like to audition, please call 414-331-3966 for an appointment.

Roles available:

It is set in England so a British accent is necessary. There are 4 female and 2 male roles:

Mary - Late thirties or early forties. She is the eldest of 3 sisters. She is a doctor.

Theresa - Mid-Thirties. The middle child. She is married they own their own health food store.

Margaret - Late twenties to early thirties. The youngest. She is good looking, free-wheeling, flirty.

Vi - Their mother. She's dead. But she appears to Mary and is in her late forties.

Mike - Forties or fifties. Mary's boyfriend. He's also a doctor and has a TV show.

Frank - Thirty-five to forty-five. Theresa's husband. A gentleman."

For more information, call solstice at 414-481-2800.