Auditions for Spring Awakening

Spring Awakening is probably one of the only musicals I have ever really loved. The coming-of-age tale has a style about it that feels distinct and distinctly fresh. There’s real anger and passion coming in through the edges of this story of love, sex and repression.

The Greendale Community Theatre will be staging a production of the musical will be directed by talented, young actress Amber Smith. The show runs January 8 - 17. The GCT is looking to cast the musical this month. Auditions will be held in the evening on August 11. Cal backs are on Wednesday, August 13. It’s an open audition. Bring some sheet music for the accompanist. All those auditioning will be doing so with live accompaniment.

For more information and specifics, visit GCT online.