Auditions for Stage Shorts

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa has been staging a Wisconsin Playwrights one-act play festival for quite a number of years now. The 29th Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes it to the stage of Inspiration Studios in West Allis this summer.

Part One of the festival runs through this coming June. Auditions for THAT program happened a little while ago. Not long after Part One closes, auditions for Part 2 start-up . . .

Part Two of the festical runs August 8th - 24th at Inspiration Studios on 1500 South 73rd Street in West Allis. Auditions for that batch of shorts run June 23rd and 24th. Both auditions start at 7pm.

For more information, visit the Village Playhouse online.