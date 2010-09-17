Auditions For Staged Reading

×

Wisconsin-raised Billy Kirchen is developing a musical set to debut in Berlin, Germany in Autumn of 2011. He’s looking to cast a Milwaukee-based staged reading of it here at the end of the month. Mirrors of Desire is an ambitious project that mixes the world of the fantastic with the harsh reality of sexual abuse.

The project’s website has a comprehensive synopsis of the show and it sounds really, really ambitious. Set in a space between heaven and hell, a group of angels have discovered that a 35 year-old man named Adam Caldwell is “the One,” which in this case means that he’s a human who will “save the world by writing a song.” The big difficulty here is that, although Adam was a musical prodigy, he was sexually abused as a childhe’s haunted by it. His marriage is falling apartdescribed as being “miserable, self-loathing, a drinker, and on the brink of suicide.” The synopsis reads like a cross between something operatic and a very earthbound contemporary musical. Could be very promising.

Auditions for the 2011 debut will be held on a first comefirst served basis.

Auditions will take place September 27th and 28th at 7pm at St. Vincent Pallotti Church where Billy is the music director. St. Vincent Pallotti is located at 201 N. 76th Street. (Bluemound and 76th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.)

Those looking to audition should prepare a monologue. Singing will not be required as the staged reading will not feature singing.

The staged reading will take place September 29th at 7pm.

Further questions can be direct to Billy via e-mail at: williamkirchen@sbcglobal.net or by phone at: 414-698-8806.