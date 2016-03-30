Auditions for Summer One-Acts Show

× Expand The Entrance to the Underground Collaborative

Pink Banana Theatre is no more. The late company’s most reliable show every year was its one-act festival, which had featured the works of many different playwrights over the years. This year Cooperative Performance Milwaukee picks-up where the late theater company left off with a one-acts festival of its own.

The show runs Jun. 3 - 12. Next month the group will be holding auditions for the one-act show. As with any one-act program, they’re looking for a diverse cast. Auditions will be held Apr. 11 and 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. In order to audition, you must sign-up for an audition slot. To do so and find out more about the program, visit the auditions’ sign-up website.