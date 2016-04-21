Auditions for Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage

It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. Six concerts each season from which they’ll be selecting six Rising Stars.

Musical MainStage is a series of concerts revolving around a single musical theme. Beatles. Gershwin. This month there’s one dedicated to Sinatra. Each show features four professional singers, several musicians and one “rising star” high school student in a 90-minute production.

Musical MainStage will be holding auditions Apr. 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.