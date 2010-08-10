Auditions at Sunset

×

Set in a small town bed and breakfast, Houston playwright Pat Cook's comedy You Can't Get There From Here tells the story of a business that gets most of its clients from cars that have broken down. A tabloid reporter shows-up, possibly looking to expose the place and slowly falls in love with it. It's been compared to the work of Frank Capra and it's coming to Elm Grove.

The Sunset Playhouse will be staging a production of the comedy that opens October 14th. It's looking to cast the show at the beginning of next week. On August 16th and 17th from 7-10pm, the Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for the production. The script requires 2 men and 5 women in their 20's to 60's. The show will be guest directed by Elaine Parsons Herro. Rehearsals begin September 13th.

Prospective cast members should show-up at 7pm next Monday or Tuesday prepared to read portions of the script. Scripts can be checked out from the Sunset Playhouse boxoffice with a $10 deposit. Contact Sunset Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Salentine (msalentine@sunsetplayhouse.com) for more info.