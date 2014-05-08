Auditions for "Twelfth Night"

Storyteller Theater of Milwaukee and H+D Productions will be staging a production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night this coming summer. They’re looking to cast the show this weekend. It’s likely going to be an outdoor production of Shakespeare in the summer, which is always a fun experience for actors and audience.

The show will begin rehearsals on June 16, and the show runs July 25, 26, 27, 28; Aug. 1,2,3. Rehearsals will take place in St. Francis at St. Thomas More High School indoors and on their grounds, as well as the performance venue, which will likely be a Milwaukee County Park. (Which is very cool.)

From the formal announcement:

“ Auditions will take place in the choir room, 034, of St. Thomas More High School in St. Francis on May 9th and 10th. Roles to be cast:

Duke Orsino: Duke of Illyria; in love with Olivia.

Sebastian: Viola's twin brother, separated from Viola after their ship is wrecked near Illyria.

Malvolio: Steward in Olivia's household; serious and uptight.

Maria: Olivia's lady-in-waiting; feisty.

Sir Toby Belch: Olivia's uncle; a drunkard, but still sharp and snarky.

Sir Andrew Augecheek: Sir Toby's friend, courts Olivia; foolish, fragile.

Feste: Resident clown of Olivia's household; very sharp and quick on his/her feet.

Antonio: Pirate captain; saves Sebastian and becomes very fond of him.

Musicians: Sailors/Officers; play live music throughout the show.

Please note that the roles of Viola and Olivia have already been filled.

* NOTE!* We are open to gender blind casting for almost all roles, so auditionees will be considered regardless of gender.

Please prepare a 1-minute Shakespeare monologue, comedic or dramatic. Headshots and resumes, though not absolutely required, are highly preferred. If you are a musician, we STRONGLY encourage you to bring your instrument and play something for us during your audition. Auditions will be in one-hour blocks to allow for side readings. Walk-ins are welcome if time permits. Please sign up for one of 5 slots per hour on Friday, May 9th from 6pm-10pm or Saturday, May 10th from 11am-6pm.