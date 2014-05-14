Auditions: The Wedding Singer—The Musical

This summer, the West Allis Players will be staging a production of the 2006 retro-'80s musical The Wedding Singer . Based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film, the musical is set in 1985. Though the film was a huge hit, the musical didn’t last long on Broadway.

The West Allis production runs July 18th - 26th. They’re looking to cast for the production in auditions taking place on two days next week. From the formal announcement:

“ Monday, May 19th. Kids ages 8 -13 will be seen only this day from 6:00 to 8:00, Adults and teens 14 and up 8:00 to 10:00

Tuesday, May 20th 6:00 to 10:00, Adults and teens 14 and up.

Those auditioning should bring sheet music in their key, 32 bars or less, an accompanist will be provided. A dance combination will be taught so please wear appropriate shoes and attire. You may also be asked to read from the script. Some may be needed at callbacks on Wednesday, May 21.