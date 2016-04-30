Auditions for the Wild Party with All-In

A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next month. The director is Robby McGhee. The Music Director is Alison Bekolay. Stephanie Staszak is Choreographer. This is a really good directorial trio and there’s no question they’ll get some really good talent auditioning.

Auditions take place on May 17 at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 N 10th St. and at the Underground Collaborative in the Grand Avenue Mall on May 18 and 21.

Auditions appointments will be made by email only. To schedule an audition, e-mail allin.mke@gmail.com. For more information, visit All-In online.