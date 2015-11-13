Auditions for A WOMAN’S PLACE

Wisconsin’s first mental asylum was founded in 1860. This was a time when women were institutionalized for behaving in ways that were simply unacceptable to men. Not exactly a pleasant point in history, but it needs to be acknowledged. Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee takes a look at the sinister historical side of institutional control with a woman’s Place--a dark drama about five woman placed in an insane asylum. The show is scheduled to run in mid-to-late February. Auditions for the production will take place this Sun., Nov. 15 at Danceworks on 1661 N. Water St. Roles are available for 5 woman and i man ages 18 - 60+. All ethnicities and body types.

For more information, contact Kelly Coffey at kcoffey@cooperformke.com.

To get some of this information directly from the show, here’s a bit of video of Coffey talking about the show from the company’s website: