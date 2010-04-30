Auditions Down The Yellow Brick Road To Germantown

×

Germantown’s Imagination Theatre has been around for a couple of years now. The tiny company recently went from a one show season to a two show season. Next year, the company will be staging the comedy Run For Your Wife in March and The Music Man in August (of 2011.)

Imagination’s next production is a stage adaptation of Arlen, Harburg and Kane’s musical The Wizard of Oz. Based on the book by L. Frank Baum the musical tells the story of . . . well . . . if you don’t know by now, you probably shouldn’t be attempting to audition for the show.

The Upcoming auditions for Imagination’s Wizard of Oz will take place on May 17th and 18th at 7pm. Imagination is looking for actors of ages 8-88. (Though presumably 89 and even 90 year-olds wouldn’t be turned away.) Prospective Ozians (Ozites?) should come prepared with 16 bars of music to audition with and expect to learn a short dance combination.

The auditions will be held at The Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Road in Germantown.

The show will be staged in early August. Specific dates have yet to be announced. For more info, call (262)957-0399 or email info@itogonline.org.