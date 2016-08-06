Autobahn: A Staged Reading of Neil LaBute

As a part of its Monday Funday Play Reading Series, Soulstice Theatre presents Autobahn by Neil LaBute. It’s a fun idea for a play that should work exceedingly well as a reading. LaBute’s 2003 comedy consists of seven short vignettes. Each one takes place entirely in the front seats of a car. The cozy space of the Soulstice Theatre may not be as small as the inside of a car (which is a good thing) but it is small enough to lend the production quite a bit of warmth.

Included in the cast are some really fun comedic theatre talents including Libby Amato, Steve Pfisterer, Alison Mary Forbes Myers, Brian Myers, Nate Press and Laura Monagle.

The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit the show's Facebook events page.