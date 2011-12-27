Avenue Q in Glendale





I wasn’t terribly impressed with Avenue Q when I originally saw the touring Broadway show. It lacked finesse. The idea of having muppety Sesame Street style puppets fdoing a musical that covered themes of sexuality for adults was only mildly clever. Yes, to a certain extent there are some basic things that society hasn’t learned about respecting each other’s sexuality that can be done in a children’s TV show-style format. And yes, there IS kind of a clever angle to that, but it’s a joke that comes across as being kind of weak once it has exhausted its novelty somewhere near the end of the first act . . .





That being said, I love the fact that the Greendale Community Theatre is doing this one. Absolutely love it. Puppets talking about S&M, the internet and . . .all of the other things that the show covers are hardly the sort of thing that one would associate with community theatre. The show is being directed by Brian Bzdawka, who has done quite a few really good productions with GCT over the years. I never really liked Rent or Dirty Rotten Scoundrels before I saw them with the GCT and this is the one theatre company in town I can remember doing the surprisingly deep Batboy: The Musical. So I may not be terribly fond of Avenue Q, but I’m really looking forward to what they’re going to do with THIS production...









Greendale Community Theatre’s production of Avenue Q runs January 6th – 14th at the Greendale High School Auditorium. For ticket reservations, call 414-423-2700 extension 4193 or visit GCT online.







