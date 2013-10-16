Avenue Q in Oconomowoc

×

The adult puppet musical Avenue Q gets its next local staging this week as Theatre on Main presents its production of the popular show October 18th - November 3rd. The musical details the trials and tribulations of muppet-like head-and-torso puppets. At its best, this is a clever mutation of the Sesame Street its target demographic grew-up watching on TV.

The venue is at 25 South Main Street in Oconomowoc. It's likely to be a while before the show makes it to Southeastern Wisconsin. And this is a local production, which should make for a really fun and novel take on a show that is so popularly known for big, touring productions.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.