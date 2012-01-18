Awful Singer Turns 'Glorious' at Racine Theatre Guild

<p>In the early half of the 20th century, a soprano in New York became famous for her work on the stage and as one of the early recording artists. There was intense public demand for more and more performances. This was not, however, because she was any good. On the contrary, she was widely recognized as one of the worst singers in history. An extravagant eccentric, she refused to listen to the critics and continued to perform, supported by an equally eccentric group of friends. The legendary figure of Florence Foster Jenkins makes it to the stage in <em>Glorious!</em>, <em>a</em> comedic production at the<strong> Racine Theatre Guild</strong>.<em><br /><br />Glorious!</em> may not have gained the same kind of popularity that its subject once did, but it is a solid comedy by the author of <em>End of the Rainbow</em>, Peter Quilter. The comedy follows Jenkins' experiences singing at charity balls and in a recording studio, culminating with her big, triumphant performance at Carnegie Hall. Much of the story is fabricated, as history has left us with scattered facts about the life of Jenkins. But Quilter was able to scratch together enough information about the infamous soprano to carve out a comedy that should be a great deal of fun for the Racine Theatre Guild.<br /><br />The Racine Theatre Guild's production of <em>Glorious!<strong> </strong></em>runs Jan. 20-Feb. 5. For ticket reservations, call 262-633-4218.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /></p> <ul> <li>Madeleine L'Engle's classic book <em>A Wrinkle in Time </em>gets a staging at <strong>First Stage Children's Theater</strong>. The story of this fantastic journey runs Jan. 27-Feb. 19 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. For reservations, call 414-273-7206.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Elsewhere in children's fare, the <strong>Sunset Playhouse </strong>opens a stage adaptation of Karen Ackerman's Caldecott Medal-winning <em>Song and Dance Man</em>. The story of a grandfather entertaining his grandchildren with stories from his past comes to Elm Grove Jan. 26-28. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430. </li> </ul>