Babette’s Feast Auditions

Based on the story by Isak Dinesen, Babette’ Feast is a clever idea for an early 20th century drama. A French refugee finds herself amongst a group of people in a Norwegian religious community that has shunned all worldly pleasures. The French refugee wants to thank them for their kindness. Should they turn it down? The story was adapted to an acclaimed 1987 film. A stage adaptation of the story comes to Acacia Theatre this coming March. Acacia is looking to cast for the show later on this month.

Auditions for Acacia’s production of Babette’s Feast take place on Monday and Tuesday January 23rd and 24th between 7pm and 9pm. The cast consists of 5 women and 4 men ages 20 – 70. Actors are expected to sing. French accents might help also considering the setting, but the press release says “(If you don’t have one …. don’t worry about it ….that’s what rehearsals are for!)”

All auditions are by appointment only at Church in the City on 2648 North Hackett. If necessary, callbacks wll be on Wednesday evening January 25th. To make an appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com

The show runs from March 16th- 25th at Concordia University. Rehearsals begin around February 6th.