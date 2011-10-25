'Baby Jane' to Happen at Off the Wall Theatre

Off the Wall Theatre continues its season with a production of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? that will feature the comic talents of Mark Hagen and Jeremy Welter in the Bette Davis and Joan Crawford roles of sisters Blanche and Jane Hudson.

This is a really fun pairing of actors. Welter has appeared as some pretty twisted characters in the pastHamlet, Mack the Knife and, most recently, the Mad Hatter. He has a presence that nicely fills a theater space. Also known as Dear Ruthie, Hagen has turned in impressive appearances on a variety of stages around town, most notably in the Harvey Fierstein role in a recent production of Torch Song Trilogy.

The two actors will alternate roles. The challenge of making the lead roles interchangeable shows passion and commitment by the actors. This play should be a huge amount of fun, even though it may be predictable for many in the crowd. (The film's cult following will have audiences anticipating scenes.) Aiding Welter and Hagen is a supporting cast that includes a number of Off the Wall regulars.

Off the Wall's staging of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? runs Oct. 27-Nov. 6. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.

Theater Happenings

This week, First Stage Children's Theater debuts a world premiere commissioned by the company. Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly follows a 9-year-old girl seeking to adapt her creativity to her family's lifestyle. The show runs Oct. 28-Nov. 13 at the Todd Wehr Theater. Call 414-273-7206 for ticket reservations.