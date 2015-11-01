BACHELORETTE Auditions with Theater RED

This could get confusing for the general public: Bachelorette is best-known as a “reality” series for flat, glowing screens. This coming March, Theater RED will be staging a live Bachelorette --a dark comedy by by Leslye Headland.

The comedy is a satire on modern culture stabbing away at our culture of competition, malice and fanatical wedding culture in an age of excess. Three troubled women reunite for a wedding of a high school friend. Could be fun. It’s a fun playground for dark comedy anyway . . . Theater RED will be staging a production of the show this March. They’re looking to cast for the show early this month at the Broadway Theatre Center.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. To get more information and reserve a spot, visit Theater RED’s audition page for the show.