Bad Example Debuts With ‘Fahrenheit 451’

Summer is an excellenttime for newer theater companies in Milwaukee.Bite Theatre, Optimist Theatre and The World’s Stage all have produced shows inJune. And now, on Thursday, July 8, another new theater company will debut witha daring production at the

Bad Example Productionsintroduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel,Fahrenheit 451. The production uses ascript adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in August. Bringing theacclaimed dystopian novel to the stage is a risky move for a young theatercompany. A weighty drama about intellectual freedom struggling againstoppressive government isn’t exactly feel-good, summery fare. In the interest ofdrawing a larger audience, there might have been a desire to stage theproduction with a unique angle that would make it more appealing. Thankfully,Bad Example’s David Kaye respects the source material.





Male lead JeremyEineichner is best known for his comedy work with the M.U.T.E.S. and theenduring holiday show Rudolph thePissed-Off Reindeer, but it was Eineichner’s unnerving performance asRenfield in a production of Dracula thatgot him the role of Guy Montag. The “fireman,” who holds a government jobburning books, is a long way from Sam the Snowman in Rudolph. Eineichner admits to being intimidated by the idea ofplaying what he refers to as “one of the most intensely real characters in modernliterature.”





The cast features anumber of other untested actors who likely felt a similar fear going intorehearsals. “I think it was that very fear that drove us forward,” Eineichnersays. “I know it was in my case.”







By now, though, itsounds like Kaye has allayed most of those fears. “He opens us up to thingsabout these characters and this story that none of us had ever known, ever evenconsidered,” Eineichner says. “Quite frankly, I'm not sure anyone else could bepulling off this show as amazingly as he is.”





Bad Example’s Fahrenheit 451 runs July 8-24 at theAlchemist Theatre in Bay View.