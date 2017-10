While the women's hockey team enjoyed Florida, the men's basketball team enjoyed the warm weather in the US Virgin Islands. Must suck to be a Badger!

The men's bball team advanced to the finals of the Paradise Jam tournament with a 64-49 win over San Diego State yesterday.

The team faces #2 UConn tonight. Flip to that during breaks in action of the Packers Monday Night Football game. The bball game is on FSN.