Badger Tales in Plymouth

The Youth Theatre Company of Plymouth, Wisconsin celebrates our fair state next month with a stage presentation featuring 30 youth and adults from the Plymouth area. Badger Tales is billed as “a celebration of all that is Wisconsin in both story and song.”

Songs on the program feature such classics as “On Wisconsin”, “If you Want to Be a Badger” and “The Lumberjacks of Old.” Stories and lore from the patchwork of state history are also included on what should be a fun family production just outside the cozy, inviting vortex of Milwaukee County.

Badger Tales runs July 16 through 20 at the Plymouth Arts Center on 520 E. Mill St. in Plymouth, Wisconsin. (That’s a nice, long drive north of here between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.) For more information, visit the Plymouth Arts Center online.