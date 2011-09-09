Banana In The Park: Dead Man's Cell Phone

×

Pink Banana Theatre is a company I most strongly associate with Spring and summer, but they’ve got quite a lot going on in the near future. Here’s a glance ahead:

This Saturday and Sunday (the 10th and 11th)

The group hosts another Pink Banana rummage sale. According to their website, “We have golf clubs and bag, rollerblades, kitchenware, housewares, wedding supplies, clothes and more.” Cool. This time around, the sale is going on at 8000 West Van Beck Avenue. The hours both days are 8am – 4pm.

Saturday, October 15th

The Milwaukee Parks’ Park People will be returning to their Storytime In The Park this Autumn. The series, which costs $5 per child, features puppet troupe Angry Young Men performing Aesop’s Fables on Saturday, October the 8th.

Starting at 6pm on the evening of the 15th, the series features special Storytime For Adults that runs through 8pm including a special sneak preview of Pink Banana’s production of Dead Man’s Cell Phone, which runs November 3rd -12th.

Later-on that night, the Banana hosts an—ahem—Dead Man’s Party (“Everybody’s comin’ leave your body at the door/leave your body and soul at the door.”) Come and meet the cast of Pink Banana’s production of Dead Man’s Cell Phone. From 8pm-11pm at the Great Lakes Distillery on 616 West Virginia Street. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information on Pink Banana, check them out online.