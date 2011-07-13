The Banana On The Road

×

With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the theatre Season. This year, Milwaukee Comedy Fest shares the first weekend in August with the opening of Carte Blanceh Studios’ first new short play festival. The next week, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens the new season … ushering-in 2011-2012 and a whole new theatre year.

Prior to all of that, Pink Banana Theatre, which I always associate with the summer, has a couple more things going on leading-in to fall and neither of them are going on in the city of Milwaukee . . .

First: the Banana will be raising funds with its annual Rummage Sale. The fundraiser is being held in Mukwonago. The sale is inhabiting 121 Lincoln Avenue on Saturday, July 16th and Sunday, July 17th from 8 am to 5 pm each day. Come and pick up some stuff safe in the knowledge that the money isn’t going off to some shady corporation or someone weird enough to use their lawn or garage to make moneyit’s going to help fund a struggling theatre group that continues to do some pretty solid work . . . also, it’s going on just a short distance from what the press release refers to as “a huge Mukwonago flea market,” so the two places combined could make for a nice little shopping trip outside the city.

The funds will, of course, help Pink Banana raise money for tis upcoming production of Dead Man’s Cell Phone this November. It’s an uncharacteristically clever premise from hack playwright Sarah Ruhl that should be a lot of fun when fed through the Pink Banana lens. . . which brings up the next extra-Milwaukeean Banana outingPink Banana will be doing a reading of the script in conjunction with the Falls Patio Players on August 5th at 7:30pm. That’s the Falls Patio Players in Menominee Falls, so it's a bit of a drive. More information on this will be available soon on Pink Banana’s website. Presumably it will be at Menominee Falls Middle School Campus, where the Patio Players perform, but it may indeed be somewhere else in the Falls . . . more information should be available soon.