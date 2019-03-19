Bard and Bourbon's 'Julius Caesar' Offers a Night of Drunken Fun

If one word could describe Bard and Bourbon’s version of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, it would be “fun.” The show relies on a small cast of actors playing several roles, as well as the gimmick implied in the name: One or two actors get drunk on bourbon during each performance. It is encouraged to drink along with the cast, so enjoy your specialty cocktail and relax in a rehearsal hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts as the show unfolds.

Julius Caesar is a well-known play based on the true story of Roman emperor Julius Caesar, (played by Chris Braunschweig), who is murdered by Brutus (Bryant Mason), Caius Cassius (Keighley Sadler) and others. In this version, the actors discard marble and togas, choosing instead a wild aesthetic: The actors are draped in animal pelts and covered in tribal tattoos that would best fit the barbarians that ancient Rome fought and conquered.

What truly sets this adaptation apart is the light-hearted attitude of actors and director alike. There isn’t much in the way of ambiance or production values, but I think it is the first time I attend a Shakespeare play where the audience shared a hearty laugh every other minute. More than a professionally produced play, it feels like an evening with friends—friends who happen to play Shakespeare and drink bourbon, that is. The script can be hard to follow, but the actors at Bard and Bourbon gleefully kick down the wall between Julius Caesar and the public.

If there’s any criticism to give, it would be that the script often takes a backseat to the manner in which it is delivered by the cast. The tone, body language and eccentricities of the actors often attract more attention than what they say; the drunk actors on stage garner laughs and hollering, regardless of what their characters accomplish. For instance, when a character mentions the word “unicorn,” the actress imitates a horn with her hands before running towards Brutus to playfully stab him with her make-believe horn; the eight shots of bourbon the actress had consumed by that point probably played a part in that behavior.

That is not to say that the actors do a bad job. Susie Duecker, in the role of Mark Antony, delivers a truly heartfelt speech at the end of the first act, and all of the actors are clearly professionals. Jackey Boelkow also offered several beautiful songs as Casca, performing musical numbers that were as unexpected as they were powerful.

If you wish to see a classical rendition of Shakespeare’s work, Bard and Bourbon may not be for you. But if you would like an irreverent, non-traditional version of the Bard’s work that’s generously doused in alcohol and fun, their Julius Caesar may just be what you’re looking for.

Through March 17 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit bardandbourbon.com.