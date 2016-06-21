The Bard Comes to Door County’s Garden at Björklunden

Door Shakespeare is on a mission to provide entertaining and thoughtful productions of works by William Shakespeare. In this 400th anniversary year of The Bard’s passing, the theater company honors his legacy with two vibrant productions in the Garden at Björklunden’s 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan in Baileys Harbor: Julius Caesar , directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream , directed by Joseph Hanreddy.

Pickering, when asked what’s unique about Door Shakespeare’s first-ever production of the political drama Julius Caesar , said, “What draws me to Door Shakespeare is that it provides a theater artist the necessity and opportunity to create productions of Shakespeare’s plays simply. The words are important. The story is important. Other aspects of production—though certainly welcome—aren’t so much. I love actors, and Shakespeare brings out the best we have to give. The level of enthusiasm, talent and passion brought by all is a wonderful thing. And Amy Ludwigsen, [executive director of Door Shakespeare], is producing something quite special. I am very happy to have been given the opportunity to direct this terrific play and I think Door Shakespeare is a special place.”

Of A Midsummer Night’s Dream , which was one of Door Shakespeare’s first productions as a company, Hanreddy shared, “ Midsummer is a joy to direct because it’s about something basic to everyone: The pain and joy of being in love; the mystery of attraction; the vulnerability of loving someone fiercely and not having that love returned; and how deeply we feel the anguish when, as one of the young lovers says, ‘Quick bright things come to confusion.’ The story is beautifully structured [and comes] together perfectly in the final scene, an amateur performance of Pyramus and Thisbe , that is without a doubt the funniest scene in Shakespeare.” He adds, “The gorgeous setting of Door Shakespeare’s secluded intimate theater in the Garden at Björklunden is very special. The canopied woods are a perfect setting for Midsummer , with virtually everything described in the play naturally in front of you. The opportunity to do such a rich play in a place of such exquisite beauty is a great privilege and brings out the best in both the actors and audience.”

Julius Caesar runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m.; A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs Tuesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. June 29-Aug. 20 at 8093 State Highway 57, Baileys Harbor. For more information and tickets, call 920-839-1500 or visit doorshakespeare.com.

Theatre Happening:

Door County’s only year-round professional theater company Third Avenue Playhouse brings to stage a new work by popular playwright Luca Hnath. Isaac’s Eye , which runs June 30-July 23, presents the 17th-century world of Isaac Newton in a “contemporary and wildly theatrical setting.” Shows take place at 239 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. For tickets, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayhouse.com.