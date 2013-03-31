Barefoot In The Park In Germantown

Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A young newlywed couple live in a brownstone in New York in the early '60s. A wife tries to get her husband to loosen up. Staged properly, this can be fun light comedy.

Barefoot In The Park runs April 12th-21st at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Road in Germantown. For more info, visit Imagination theatre online.