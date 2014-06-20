The Battery Factory Seeks Performance

The Battery Factory in collaboration with the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center are hosting a performance at the South Milwaukee Railroad Depot July 24 - 26. They’re looking for performers for Drama at the Depot.

Built in 1893, the Depot was the heart of South Milwaukee that maintained operation well into the 1950s. TBF and the South Milwaukee PAC are seeking 4 performance works of up to 20 minutes in length each to be performed at the South Milwaukee Train Depot Platform. They’re open to any kind of performance that might be inspired by the site whether it be theater, music, dance or something else.

It’s a tremendous opportunity. Those that are chosen for the program will receive $200 micro-grants. For more information on how to apply to be a part of Drama at the Depot, visit the Battery Factory online. The deadline for applications is June 27.