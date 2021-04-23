Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase with Weill's Little Mahagonny

× Expand Courtesy of Florentine Opera

Revel in the talented Baumgartner Studio Artists as they explore Weill’s 25-minute semi-staged cabaret cantata in German and English. Mahagonny is the Las Vegas of dreams, until you arrive and it doesn’t live up to the hype. Music includes the “Alabama song” as covered by the Doors and so many others. The second-half showcase will show off the talents and repertoire that makes these fresh performers shine in some of our favorite scenes, exploring “the grass is always greener” theme. Join us as we return to the newly remodeled Uihlein Hall for a glorious performance with a small orchestra and cast.