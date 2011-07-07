The Bay Players 2011/2012

In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Players have been around for over 60 years now. The company’s 2011-2012 season will be without a musical, which is a disappointment for director Ray Bradford, but the community theatre group does have three shows on the upcoming season. The company doesn't often call a whole lot of attention to itself, but the new season looks like retro-chic fun.

Here’s a look:

Leading Ladies—Opens September 30th. It’s a comedy by Ken Ludwig that was recently staged by the Sunset Playhouse n Elm Grove—a fun farcical comedy set somewhere in the heart of the 20th century. It’s a retro-comedy which debuted relatively recently for a mid-century farce. The plot concerns a couple of Shakespearian actors who try their hands at the art of a con as they pretend to be a couple of relatives of a wealthy woman on her death bed.

Wrong Window—Opens January 9th. From the author of Love, Sex and the I.R.S. comes a slapstick farce based on the film work of Alfred Hitchcock. Much like the comic stage adaptation of The 39 Steps, Wrong Window uses the framework of a single film (in this case Rear Window) to spoof a great many Hitchcock films including The Birds, Vertigo, Psycho and North By Northwest.

The Wisdom Of Eve—Opens March 30th. An actress once told fellow actress and writer Mary Orr about letting a female fan work for her as an assistant. Evidently it was a mistake. Orr wrote a story about it that appeared in a 1946 issue of Cosmopolitan. The story got turned into the film All About Eve. After the film adaptation was released, the short story was turned into a distinctly different stage play written by Orr and her husband—playwright Reginald Denham. Sounds interesting.

For more information, call 414-299-9040 or visit the Bay Players online.