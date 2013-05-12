The Bay Players' 2013-2014 Season

×

One of the longest-running theatre traditions in the state, The Bay Players continues to roll into its next season with a series of comedies. The venerable community theatre company which operates out of the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium, announced a three show season for 2013-2014.

Here's a look:

The Odd Couple (female version)--What started off as Neil Simon's attempt to reverse gender roles in the 1985 update of his classic comedy has turned into a script that feels like a retro '80s comedy. The characters are found in one scene playing trivial pursuit. One of them works at a call center answering phones and giving scores to sporting events to callers. Septebmer 21 - 27.

The Butler Did It Again--the follow-up to Tim Kelly's The Butler Did It, which the players staged in 2011. It's clever comedy spoofing Agatha

Christie. Fun stuff. January 17th-25th.

Beau Jest--James Sherman's early '90s Chicago-based comedy is about a woman who invents the perfect boyfriend to try to stop her parents from nagging . . . only to find that they want to meet him. So she does what anyone would do--she hires an actor. April 4th - 11th.

