Bay Players Auditions

×

Playwright George Axelrod's The Seven Year Itch might not have been remembered had it not been for the fact that it ended up getting turned into a film starring Marilyn Monroe. Now the play gets produced once every so often. I distinctly remember a production starring Ruth Arnell at the Sunset Playhouse several years ago.

The latest local staging comes to grater Milwaukee courtesy of one of Wisconsin's longest-running theatre traditions: the venerable Bay Players.

The community theatre looks to stage Axelrod's classic comedy this coming April 5th through the 13th. Auditions will be held February 18th and 19th in the Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria at 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. Auditions start at 7pm.

Raymond Bradford directs the show. For further information, call 414-299-9040.