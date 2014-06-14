The Bay Players' Coming Season

Whitefish Bay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the other side of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Among them is the work of a locally born playwright.

Jay Presson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Carats. A 42 year-old real-estate agent falls in love with a 22 year-old man while on vacation. She returns to her life in New York only to find that her daughter is going out on a date with the young man in question.

Forty Carats runs Oct. 3 - 11. Auditions for the show are on Aug. 11 and 12.

In January, locally-born playwright Neil Haven’s Stuck makes an appearance. It’s the story of an agoraphobic elevator operator working in a retro-themed hotel. Being agoraphobic, she rarely leaves the elevator in which she works.

Stuck runs Jan. 16 - 24. Auditions are on Nov. 17 and 18.

The Players close-out their season in April 2015 with a staging of the musical Baby from 1983. Three couples are expecting three babies: A pair of university juniors, an athletic couple who have had some difficulty conceiving and a couple who already have three grown daughters all figure into the emotional musical.

Baby runs April 10 - 18. Auditions are February 23-25.

All shows take place at Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium at 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue.

For more information, visit the Bay Players online.