Bay Players Look for WISDOM OF EVE

Elisabeth Bergner isn’t really known by name. The Ukranian actress from the early 20th Century is largely known for dramatic work she would have no direct hand in producing. She began her life on the stage at the age of 15 and was quite acclaimed. That’s not what most people know her for, though. An article abput her and a woman named Eve appears in a 1946 issue of Cosmopolitan. That story became the basis for the 1950 Bette Davis movie All About Eve. It’s thestory of an acclaimed stage actress and the fn who gets a little too close.

The story of that film and the story and the woman who inspired it lives on in a stage production of The Wisdom of Eve which will be the subject of a theatrical production late on this season as The Bay Platers present a staging of the Mary Orr play March 30th, 31st and April 13th and 14th. All shows are at 8pm.

The Bay Players are looking to cast the show very soon. Auditions for the Bay Players production of The Wisdom of Eve occur on February 13th and 15th at 8pm. Auditions are at the Whitefish Bay High School Caffeteria on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue in Whitefish Bay. The play requires 5 actors and 5 actresses ages 25 – 70. For more information, contact Sandy Lewis at 414-305-3024 or via email at sjlewis1katz@gmail.com.