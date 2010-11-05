Bay Players Looking For The Butler

×

A group of detective mystery writers are invited to a murder-mystery party where they are all instructed to show-up as their favorite characters. The staged death is soon accompanied by an actual murder and the story progresses as a group of mystery writers work to unravel an actual murder mystery. Sounds like a fun idea. It’s also the premise for Tim Kelly’s The Butler Did It. The comedy is an interesting challenge for any company . . . tired, old Agatha Christie murder-mystery clichés aren’t hard to joke about, but they’re such a parody of themselves that any deliberate jokes made in a satire on the genre are a real challenge to bring to the stage effectively.

This season, the comedy is brought to the stage by the venerable Bay Players of Whitefish Bay. The show is set to be performed January 14, 15, 21 and 22.

The Bay Players will hold auditions for the play run Monday and Tuesday, November 22nd and 23rd at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount. Auditions begin at 7pm. The Players are looking for men and women aged 21 and over. The auditions will consist of readings from the script.

For more information, call the Bay Players hotline at 414-299-9040.