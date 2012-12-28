Bay Players Present WHEN THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

One of the oldest and most established community theatre traditions in the greater Milwaukee area, Whitefish Bay's The Bay Players continue their season with a production of Jack Sharkey's While The Lights Were Out. It's a murder mystery farce: there's a thunderstorm. The lights go out. They flicker to life again. There's a beautiful woman holding a bloody dagger over the lifeless body of a man who has been . . . strangled? Kind of a fun idea that seems like precisely the sort of fun thing that the Players' Artstic Director Raymond Bradford and company are going to have so much fun with.
The Bay Players' production of When The Lights Were Out runs January 18th - 26th. For ticket reservations, call 414-299-9040.