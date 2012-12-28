Bay Players Present WHEN THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

×

One of the oldest and most established community theatre traditions in the greater Milwaukee area, Whitefish Bay's The Bay Players continue their season with a production of Jack Sharkey's While The Lights Were Out. It's a murder mystery farce: there's a thunderstorm. The lights go out. They flicker to life again. There's a beautiful woman holding a bloody dagger over the lifeless body of a man who has been . . . strangled? Kind of a fun idea that seems like precisely the sort of fun thing that the Players' Artstic Director Raymond Bradford and company are going to have so much fun with.